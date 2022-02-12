MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.40 Million

Equities analysts expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report sales of $15.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.30 million to $17.50 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 536.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $35.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $57.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $65.66 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $185.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

MEIP stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.46. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 29,993 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $32,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MEI Pharma by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

