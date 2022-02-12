Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.89.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 4,040.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. Merus has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

