Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $28.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.00 billion. Meta Platforms reported sales of $26.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year sales of $133.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.40 billion to $136.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $156.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.00 billion to $163.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $219.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.74. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $216.15 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

