Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Update

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the January 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Metals Acquisition stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,204 shares during the quarter. Metals Acquisition makes up about 1.8% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Metals Acquisition worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTAL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. 25,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,661. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

Metals Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

