Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €10.20 by Warburg Research

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.20 ($11.72) price objective from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.34) target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.64) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($12.07) target price on Metro in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.49) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.84) target price on Metro in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Metro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.08 ($11.58).

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €10.20 ($11.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 million and a P/E ratio of -66.88. Metro has a twelve month low of €9.40 ($10.80) and a twelve month high of €13.00 ($14.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of €10.42 and a 200 day moving average of €11.08.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

