Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 315.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,514 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $19,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $91.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,430.41. The stock had a trading volume of 284,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,185. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,033.40 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,547.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,518.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,726 shares of company stock worth $24,176,355 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.