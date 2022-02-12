Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,430.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,547.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total transaction of $400,175.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,726 shares of company stock worth $24,176,355 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.