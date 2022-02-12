Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,430.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,547.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,518.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.
