Michael D. Hawkins Sells 3,433 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WK opened at $115.18 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after acquiring an additional 121,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 1,215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,169 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 92,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

