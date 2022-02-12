Michael D. Hawkins Sells 3,433 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
WK opened at $115.18 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.57.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Citigroup began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.57.
Workiva Company Profile
Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.
