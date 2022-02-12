Michael William Sutton Sells 20,000 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Michael William Sutton sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$97,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 691,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,361,329.87.

Rupert Resources stock opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.29. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.44 and a 1 year high of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$976.59 million and a P/E ratio of -127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 17.61 and a current ratio of 17.80.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

