MicroBitcoin Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $683,879.13 and $252.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MicroBitcoin alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001454 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00051054 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.