Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report sales of $7.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $31.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.29 billion to $32.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $36.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.57 billion to $39.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

MU traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.76. 30,993,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 70.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 517,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 214,697 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $18,368,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

