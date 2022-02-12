Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,797 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,046 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.4% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $138,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT opened at $295.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 448,802 shares of company stock valued at $153,532,072. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

