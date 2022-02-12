MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.23 and its 200-day moving average is $624.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $1,082.57. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

