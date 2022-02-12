MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $253,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,080,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $494.23 and its 200-day moving average is $624.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $1,082.57. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.68.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.
MicroStrategy Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.