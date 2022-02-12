MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $76.84 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $7.10 or 0.00016671 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $76.84 million and $110,351.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.61 or 0.00247159 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00014620 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005447 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,817,163 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

