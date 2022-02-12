Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($3.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($14.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.09.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.66. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.55 and a 52 week high of $211.76. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.