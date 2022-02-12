Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.81. Approximately 29,390 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 645,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.09.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after purchasing an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,756,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,102,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.