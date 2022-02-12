Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $65.78 or 0.00155151 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and $323,619.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00044825 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.22 or 0.06913998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,416.18 or 1.00048803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00050174 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 135,373 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

