Mizuho Increases Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $300.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $250.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $190.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Twilio by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after purchasing an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Twilio by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after purchasing an additional 810,637 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

