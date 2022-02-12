Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Trading Down 4.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) dropped 4.9% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $55.61. Approximately 14,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 491,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MC shares. Piper Sandler raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,226,000 after purchasing an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.22.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

