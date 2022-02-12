Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $7.93 on Wednesday, hitting $144.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,797. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $143.25 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

