Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.11.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $424.29 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,551 shares of company stock worth $23,452,796 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

