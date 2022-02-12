Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines which employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUE opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,068,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,091,000 after acquiring an additional 518,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

