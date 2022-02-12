Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.400-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $12.40-12.90 EPS.

Shares of MCO traded down $17.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $332.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $272.60 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day moving average of $375.83. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $527,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moody’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Moody’s worth $730,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

