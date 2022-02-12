Morgan Stanley Boosts Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target to $106.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLI. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $108.46 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

