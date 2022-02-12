Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $383,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,798,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1,086.9% in the 3rd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 166,184 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.

