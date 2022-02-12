Morgan Stanley Buys 481,123 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,283,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,123 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $397,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.77 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%.

