Morgan Stanley Downgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $55.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.35.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.68. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.