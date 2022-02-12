Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,991,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $510,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $244.39 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.80 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.12.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.