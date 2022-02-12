Morgan Stanley Has $416.44 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,375,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $416,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $162.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.85 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.94.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

