Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $464,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 155.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4,575.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $47.50 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $56.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.