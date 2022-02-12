Morgan Stanley Lowers Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $17.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

