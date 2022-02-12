Morgan Stanley Purchases 783,220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $486,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 348,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,110,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 566,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 91,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $97.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.