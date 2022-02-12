Morgan Stanley Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $80.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.03.

CFLT opened at $57.18 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Confluent news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $18,991,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 998,614 shares of company stock worth $74,064,720 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

