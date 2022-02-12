Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Prudential (LON:PRU)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.34) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.42) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,274.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,383.28. The stock has a market cap of £33.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.77. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

