Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.86 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $8.86 million and $151,425.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00038047 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00102466 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

