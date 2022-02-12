MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report earnings per share of $2.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.98 and the lowest is $2.67. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $12.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.03 to $13.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $10.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $534.26. The company had a trading volume of 470,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,335. MSCI has a 12 month low of $400.01 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $566.52 and its 200 day moving average is $609.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

