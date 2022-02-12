MurAll (PAINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,783.00

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $48,783.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MurAll has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038148 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00102879 BTC.

About MurAll

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

