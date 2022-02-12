MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Shares Up 4%

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s stock price shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.47. 464,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 101,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,542,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $145,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYMD)
MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.
