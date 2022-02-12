Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MYMX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Mymetics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of virosome based vaccines. The firm focuses on the research and development of next generation vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases. Its products include HIV-1, Covid-19, RSV, Malaria, Influenza and Chikungunya.

