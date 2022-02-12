Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 1,133.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MYMX stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,688. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Mymetics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
About Mymetics
