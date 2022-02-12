MyNeighborAlice Hits Market Capitalization of $237.67 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for $7.77 or 0.00018290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $237.67 million and approximately $238.66 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyNeighborAlice alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00038285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00102817 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyNeighborAlice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyNeighborAlice and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.