National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.88

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and traded as high as $82.38. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $81.29, with a volume of 3,317 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average is $78.84.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 28.56%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.6824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.