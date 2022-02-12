National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $245.81

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.81 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 288 ($3.89). National Express Group shares last traded at GBX 283.60 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,837,031 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) target price on shares of National Express Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.60) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price target on shares of National Express Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 340 ($4.60).

Get National Express Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 245.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -6.32.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.