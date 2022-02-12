National Retail Properties (LON:NNN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of National Retail Properties Inc (LON:NNN) rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.83 ($0.01). Approximately 81,992,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 29,487,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £16.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About National Retail Properties (LON:NNN)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

