National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

