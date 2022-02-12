National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.010-$3.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NNN opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $41.35 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NNN. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Retail Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,339 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of National Retail Properties worth $44,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.