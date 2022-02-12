National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 224.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 215,819 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $16,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 204.55%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

