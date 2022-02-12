Natixis Buys New Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis bought a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,819 shares of company stock worth $16,668,981. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN opened at $97.99 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.76 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

