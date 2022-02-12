Natixis Makes New Investment in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Natixis owned 0.07% of SpringWorks Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $57.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.72. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $96.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

