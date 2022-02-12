Natixis Sells 13,012 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Natixis reduced its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in PVH were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 9.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 45.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth $5,096,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.28. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $89.33 and a one year high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.