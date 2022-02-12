Natixis Takes $1.76 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,778,000 after acquiring an additional 247,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

SYNH stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock worth $694,768 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

