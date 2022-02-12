Natixis Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Natixis owned about 0.05% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after purchasing an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,316,000 after purchasing an additional 409,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $44,755,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after purchasing an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $117.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

